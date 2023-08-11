Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces $0.50 None Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

