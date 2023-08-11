KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.86. 1,815,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

