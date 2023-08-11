KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. The company has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

