KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,300. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

