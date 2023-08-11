Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 579,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,724. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

