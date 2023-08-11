Lake Street Capital Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

