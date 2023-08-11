Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Leafly updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Leafly Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 224,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leafly by 215.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,327,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leafly by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 151,394 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

