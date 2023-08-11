Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,189 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.06. 1,919,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

