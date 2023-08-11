Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.97. Marqeta shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,234,381 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10,500.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 30.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

