Mather Group LLC. Acquires 8,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $152.29. 3,454,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,240. The company has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

