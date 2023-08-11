Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.66. 2,893,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,692. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.