Mather Group LLC. Buys 91,066 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1,009.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,788. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

