Mather Group LLC. Has $35.44 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.95% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 277,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.19. 185,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

