Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

