Mather Group LLC. Purchases 395 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.46. 554,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,714. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.