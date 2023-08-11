Mather Group LLC. Purchases 426 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.42% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

CFO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $652.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

