Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

