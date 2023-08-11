Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 1,871,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

