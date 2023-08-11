Maxim Group Raises LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Price Target to $11.00

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 47,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at $596,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,700. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.