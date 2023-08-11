McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dividend Stocks Lag Behind 2023 Market Rally as AI Stocks Surge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Stock Dilution: What it is, How it Works and Examples
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Energy Sector’s Resurgence: 3 Stocks To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.