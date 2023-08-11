McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $41.74 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $41,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

