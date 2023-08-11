McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

