McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 18,745 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

