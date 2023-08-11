McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

