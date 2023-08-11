Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 19,336 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

