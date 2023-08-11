Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,537. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
