Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 43,726 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,726 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,655,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

