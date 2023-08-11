Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. 2,872,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

