Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04.

On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37.

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,340,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

