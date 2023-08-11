Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $17,391,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,340,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.