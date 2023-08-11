Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.95

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 85742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

