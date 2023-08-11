MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel Sells 9,391 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

