Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

