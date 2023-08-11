Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
