MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $14.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

