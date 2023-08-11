MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 36,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

