Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

MRTX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,128. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

