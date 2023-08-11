Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.80. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Mobivity Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

