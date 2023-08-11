Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 11,090 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

