Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 5th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

MNRO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 297,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Monro has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. Monro’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,609.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

