Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.11. 4,828 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.13.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.
