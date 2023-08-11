Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

MCAA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

