Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

