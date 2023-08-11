Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 1,537.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Murata Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of MRAAY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 80,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,018. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.64. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.63.
About Murata Manufacturing
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murata Manufacturing
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.