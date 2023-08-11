Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 1,537.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MRAAY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 80,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,018. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.64. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.