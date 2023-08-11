N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get N-able alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on N-able

N-able Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NABL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 543,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.45.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Analysts predict that N-able will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.