Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

