NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,892 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $68.92. 6,407,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,551. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

