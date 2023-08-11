Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 360,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,207,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.