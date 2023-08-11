NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NN has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.80.

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,033.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 103,099 shares of company stock worth $143,574. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

