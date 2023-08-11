Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $181.52. 2,119,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,535. The stock has a market cap of $407.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S are set to split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.8836 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.