Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 455,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1,047.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

