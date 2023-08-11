Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:JQC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 455,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
