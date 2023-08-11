Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
JPS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.93.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
