Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

JPS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

